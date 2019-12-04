Police say the attacker yelled an anti-gay slur at the victim before hitting him with a hammer and pushing him onto the tracks. The 21-year-old is now recovering at the hospital, and police are investigating. NBC New York’s Erica Byfield reports. (Published Friday, Nov. 22, 2019)

What to Know A 21-year-old man waiting for a train in the Bronx was attacked last month in what police say is a hate crime

The suspect tried to hit him with a hammer on the D train platform at Tremont Street but missed, according to the NYPD

They continued to struggle before the suspect threw the victim onto the train track

New York City police are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to attack a man with a hammer while yelling anti-gay slurs at him.

The 21-year-old victim was waiting for the northbound D train at Tremont Street in the Bronx on Nov. 11 when the suspect tried to hit him with a hammer but missed, according to the NYPD.

The suspect then continued to struggle with the victim before throwing him onto the train track.

Witnesses on the platform alerted MTA employees and was able to stop an arriving train, police said. They also helped pull the victim back up to safety.

The victim was transported to Sait Barnabas Hospital with larcerations and contusions to his head, according to police.

NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident and officials released a sketch of the suspect on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

