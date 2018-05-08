The NYPD has released clearer, close-up photos of the man suspected of beating and raping a woman who was left unconscious in a pool of blood at the bottom of a stairwell in Queens. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Friday, May 4, 2018)

The man suspected of beating and raping a 52-year-old woman in Queens last week, leaving her unconscious in a pool of blood at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell, is under arrest.

NYPD Chief of Detetctives Dermot Shea tweeted the capture of Ronald Williams on Tuesday afternoon. He was caught at a motel in Columbia, South Carolina.

"Fantastic work by members of @NYPDDetectives in tracking down & apprehending Ronald Williams today at a motel in South Carolina. Thanks to community members who assisted with valuable information. That’s exactly how cops & all NYers can share responsibility for our public safety," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said in a separate tweet.

Shea later said at a news conference that the NYPD was in the process of bringing Williams back to the city on a probation violatin.

Last week the NYPD announced a $10,000 reward for information in the heinous April 30 sex attack near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard in Kew Gardens Hills.

"We find this to be an extremely violent and random attack at a time of day we don't normally see something like this," NYPD SVU Captain Elisa Anders said at the time.

The woman's pants were removed in the attack, and detectives were also seen removing a condom wrapper from the scene.

The shocking attack has unnerved residents in the area. Neighbors said last week they didn't recognize the suspect.

"To see something like this happen in the neighborhood, it's a little bit scary because we have young kids. So we definitely want to know who did this, and why this happen in this community?" said Karlena Arthurs.