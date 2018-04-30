52-Year-Old Woman Found Badly Hurt at Bottom of Outdoor NYC Stairwell in Possible Sex Attack: Cops - NBC New York
52-Year-Old Woman Found Badly Hurt at Bottom of Outdoor NYC Stairwell in Possible Sex Attack: Cops

Published 2 hours ago

    52-Year-Old Woman Found Badly Hurt at Bottom of Outdoor NYC Stairwell in Possible Sex Attack: Cops
    A 52-year-old woman was found unconscious, trauma to her face and body, at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in Queens Monday, and authorities say they are investigating the case as a possible sexual assault.

    Cops responding to a 911 call about a possible sex attack near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard found the badly hurt woman on the staircase around 8:30 a.m.

    She was taken to a hospital in serious condition; details on the nature of the "trauma" to her face and body weren't immediately available. 

    No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing. 

