What to Know Suffolk County has banned the sale of “Dragon’s Breath” liquid nitrogen in food establishments

“Dragon’s Breath” are liquid nitrogen puffs are a food novelty made by freezing cereal puffs or similar foods in liquid nitrogen

Officials say consuming the liquid nitrogen puffs could cause injury

Suffolk County has banned the sale of “Dragon’s Breath” liquid nitrogen in food establishments regulated by the county’s Health Department, citing its alleged potential for causing harm to those who consume it.

On Thursday, the county’s Board of Health unanimously adopted a resolution that identified “Dragon’s Breath,” as an adulterated food and because of its potential to cause serious injury to consumers, it considers the product as unsafe for human consumption.

“This action will prevent dangerous chemicals from winding up in the hands of children in Suffolk County,” Steve Bellone, the Suffolk County executive, said Friday.

“Dragon’s Breath” is a food novelty made by freezing cereal puffs or similar foods in liquid nitrogen. When the frozen cereal is chewed, the cold condenses moisture in the consumer's exhaled breath — giving them the appearance of breathing smoke.

This food trend has allegedly caused harm, such as reported instances of frostbite and tissue damage when residual liquid nitrogen is left in a serving cup and fingers are used to remove the product. Additionally, officials say that ingesting of liquid nitrogen can cause damage to the mouth, esophagus, and stomach.

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken said that the “significant potential to cause serious injury which far outweigh the novelty feature of the product.”

The New York State Association of County Health Officials has expressed concern over “Dragon’s Breath” to the New York State Department of Health. Other counties such as Clinton and Cattaraugus have or are considering not permitting its sale.