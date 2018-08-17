Suffolk County Bans Sale of ‘Dragon’s Breath’ Liquid Nitrogen-Infused Snacks - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Timeline, Expectations for Friday Storms
logo_nyc_2x

Suffolk County Bans Sale of ‘Dragon’s Breath’ Liquid Nitrogen-Infused Snacks

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suffolk County Bans Sale of ‘Dragon’s Breath’ Liquid Nitrogen-Infused Snacks
    AP
    File Photo: Chefs using liquid nitrogen (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

    What to Know

    • Suffolk County has banned the sale of “Dragon’s Breath” liquid nitrogen in food establishments

    • “Dragon’s Breath” are liquid nitrogen puffs are a food novelty made by freezing cereal puffs or similar foods in liquid nitrogen

    • Officials say consuming the liquid nitrogen puffs could cause injury

    Suffolk County has banned the sale of “Dragon’s Breath” liquid nitrogen in food establishments regulated by the county’s Health Department, citing its alleged potential for causing harm to those who consume it.

    On Thursday, the county’s Board of Health unanimously adopted a resolution that identified “Dragon’s Breath,” as an adulterated food and because of its potential to cause serious injury to consumers, it considers the product as unsafe for human consumption.

    “This action will prevent dangerous chemicals from winding up in the hands of children in Suffolk County,” Steve Bellone, the Suffolk County executive, said Friday.

    “Dragon’s Breath” is a food novelty made by freezing cereal puffs or similar foods in liquid nitrogen. When the frozen cereal is chewed, the cold condenses moisture in the consumer's exhaled breath — giving them the appearance of breathing smoke.

    These Colleges Have the Best Campus Food in America: Report

    College Students Eat the Best Campus Food at These 20 Schools, Report Says
    Getty Images

    This food trend has allegedly caused harm, such as reported instances of frostbite and tissue damage when residual liquid nitrogen is left in a serving cup and fingers are used to remove the product. Additionally, officials say that ingesting of liquid nitrogen can cause damage to the mouth, esophagus, and stomach.

    Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken said that the “significant potential to cause serious injury which far outweigh the novelty feature of the product.”

    The New York State Association of County Health Officials has expressed concern over “Dragon’s Breath” to the New York State Department of Health. Other counties such as Clinton and Cattaraugus have or are considering not permitting its sale.

    Top News Photos: Vermont's Hallquist Becomes First Transgender Nominee for Governor

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Vermont's Hallquist Becomes First Transgender Nominee for Governor
    Charles Krupa/AP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us