Street Closures for the 2018 UN General Assembly

Representatives of nations around the world are gathering at the United Nations, and that means potential traffic headaches for Manhattan drivers.

The NYPD announced street closures and anticipated traffic delays relating to the UN General Assembly. The street closures began Tuesday and will run through Oct. 5.

The UN is located at First Avenue and 42nd Street. The use of public transportation for the duration of the General Assembly is highly encouraged.

The following streets may be closed at the discretion of the NYPD: