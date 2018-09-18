Street Closures for the 2018 UN General Assembly

Representatives of nations around the world are gathering at the United Nations, and that means potential traffic headaches for Manhattan drivers.
The NYPD announced street closures and anticipated traffic delays relating to the UN General Assembly. The street closures began Tuesday and will run through Oct. 5.
The UN is located at First Avenue and 42nd Street. The use of public transportation for the duration of the General Assembly is highly encouraged.
The following streets may be closed at the discretion of the NYPD:
- FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and Willis Avenue Bridge/RFK Bridge
- Streets bounded by 60th Street on the north, 34th Street on the south, 1st Avenue on the east and 3rd Avenue on the west
- Streets bounded by 54th Street on the north, 48th Street on the south, 1st Avenue on the east and Madison Avenue on the west
- 6th Avenue between 50th Street and 59th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street
- 5th Avenue between 56th Street and 59th Street
- Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 58th Street
- Madison Avenue between 76th Street and 77th Street
- Park Avenue between 76th Street and 77th Street
- FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street
- 77th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
- 76th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
- 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue
- 57th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 56th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 55th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 54th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 50th Street between 6th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- Little West Street between 1st Place and Battery Place
- Battery Place between 1st Place and Little West Street
- 1st Place between Battery Place and Little West Street