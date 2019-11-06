Stephanie Parze, a 25-year-old makeup artist and nanny, vanished five days ago and her parents say it not like her to just disappear. Her car is still in her driveway where she lives alone, clothes and shoes from the last night she was seen inside with the lights on and her dog left alone. NBC New York’s Brian Thompson reports.

What to Know The search for a 25-year-old New Jersey woman missing since a night out with family on Halloween Eve has extended to Staten Island

Stephanie Parze joined her family for an evening n New Brunwick on Oct. 30, and disappeared after stopping by her parents' home

The 25-year-old's car was in her driveway, her belongings and cell inside her home with many lights left on; there was no sign of a struggle

The search for a 25-year-old New Jersey woman missing since Halloween Eve has turned to New York City, prosecutors confirmed Wednesday, though they provided no details on the reason for their attention to Staten Island.

"We are confirming our investigation has taken us to Staten Island and would like to thank the NYPD for their cooperation," Chris Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County prosecutor's office told News 4. "While our investigation is ongoing, it has not given us any reason to believe there is any danger to the general public and it is our belief that this is an isolated incident."

Swendeman didn't elaborate on why prosecutors believe the case is "an isolated incident," nor was there any information on whether officials had a possible person of interest in mind in the disappearance of Stephanie Parze.

Parze vanished without a trace after joining her family for a night out in New Brunswick on Oct. 30, parents Sharlene and Ed told News 4 earlier this week. The 25-year-old kissed her mother goodbye after dropping them off at their place that night and headed for her home about 10 miles away, where she lives alone with her dog. She hasn’t been heard from since that night.

Her car was still in the driveway, her clothing from that night in her home, along with her phone. Multiple lights were on; there was no sign of a struggle. Only her dog, Jazmine, was in the house. And her parents are desperate for answers.

“It was like a perfect, perfect night and everybody had a good time,” said mom Sharlene Parze, adding her daughter was in “such a good mood” the night they went out.

The last contact her mother had from Stephanie was a Snapchat she sent not far from her home in Freehold Township, in Monmouth County. Her parents say it is completely unlike her to disappear without reaching out to them.

“Definitely not like her. If she can get to me, she would,” father Ed Parze said. "Not knowing is the worst, not knowing is the worst. All we can hope for is that she’s alive and OK the things that go through my head is horrible. Horrible."

Stephanie Parze is a makeup artist who had just started another job as a nanny just two weeks ago. Dozens of Monmouth County and Freehold Township detectives are looking into her disappearance, with posters put up all over town in hopes of someone coming forward with any information.