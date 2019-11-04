Stephanie Parze, a 25-year-old makeup artist and nanny, vanished five days ago and her parents say it not like her to just disappear. Her car is still in her driveway where she lives alone, clothes and shoes from the last night she was seen inside with the lights on and her dog left alone. NBC New York’s Brian Thompson reports.

What to Know A New Jersey mother and father are desperately looking for any information that may help them located their missing daughter

Stephanie Parze joined her family for a night out in New Brunwick on Oct. 30, and disappeared after stopping by her parents home

The 25-year-old's car is in her driveway, and belongings are inside her home with many lights left on, and where there's no sign of struggle

A New Jersey mother and father are desperately looking for any information that may help them located their missing daughter, who vanished without a trace almost a week ago.

Stephanie Parze joined her family for a night out in New Brunwick on October 30, parents Sharlene and Ed told NBC New York. The 25-year-old kissed her mother goodbye after dropping them off at their place that night and headed for her home about 10 miles away where she lives alone, and hasn’t been heard from since that night.

“Had the best night. It was like perfect, perfect night and everybody had a good time,” said Sharlene Parze, saying her daughter was in “such a good mood” that night.

The last thing her mother got from Stephanie was a Snapchat she sent not far from her home in Freehold Township, in Monmouth County. Her parents say it is completely unlike her to disappear without contacting them.

“Definitely not like her. If she can get to me, she would,” Ed Parza said.

She made it to her home that night, evidenced by her car in the driveway, along with her phone, shoes and jacket from the night found inside the house. Multiple lights inside the house were turned on with no signs of a struggle, and her dog Jazmine left alone inside.

“Not knowing is the worst, not knowing is the worst,” said Ed Parze about not knowing his daughter’s whereabouts. “All we can hope for is that she’s alive and OK the things that go through my head is horrible. Horrible. “

Stephanie is a makeup artist, who had just started another job as a nanny just two weeks ago. Dozens of Monmouth County and Freehold Township detectives are looking into her disappearance, with flyers put up all over town in hopes of someone coming forward with any information.