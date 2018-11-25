Small Explosion Follows Electrical Fire on Upper West Side: FDNY - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Small Explosion Follows Electrical Fire on Upper West Side: FDNY

Published 50 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Breakfast of Champions
    NBC 4 New York

    A small explosion went off at an Equinox on the Upper West Side on Saturday after reports of an electrical fire, the FDNY said. 

    No one was injured. 

    The gym on Broadway between 90th and 91st streets was evacuated, as well as the buildings on both sides of it, firefighters said. All the buildings are commercial. 

    Firefighters first responded to a report of an electrical fire at the gym but said it may have been a gas or electrical problem on the street. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    They found elevated levels of carbon monoxide and evacuated the buildings. 

    At 6:19 p.m., there was a report of a small explosion in the basement of the Equinox. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us