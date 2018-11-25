A small explosion went off at an Equinox on the Upper West Side on Saturday after reports of an electrical fire, the FDNY said.

No one was injured.

The gym on Broadway between 90th and 91st streets was evacuated, as well as the buildings on both sides of it, firefighters said. All the buildings are commercial.

Firefighters first responded to a report of an electrical fire at the gym but said it may have been a gas or electrical problem on the street.

They found elevated levels of carbon monoxide and evacuated the buildings.

At 6:19 p.m., there was a report of a small explosion in the basement of the Equinox.