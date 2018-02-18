Sign of World Renown NYC Music Venue Threatens to Fall

The marquee of Webster Hall, a renown music venue, appeared unstable Sunday and police have cordoned off the block.

The marquee of Webster Hall, a renown music venue, appeared unstable Sunday and police have cordoned off the block.

The East Village music club has been closed since August for renovations.

The marquee had become partially dislodged from the bricks and was leaning when Department of Building inspectors arrived, officials said.

A temporary structure was put in place to shore up the sign, the Department of Buildings said. The owner was ordered to put up a sidewalk shed in front of the building.

Police cordoned off 11th Street between Third and Fourth Avenues. The street will remain closed until the sidewalk shed has been completed.

What Happens to the Pooh Bears Thrown at Hanyu the Skater?

No injuries were reported.

Police said in a tweet that snow may have caused the damage.



