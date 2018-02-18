Sign of World Renown NYC Music Venue Threatens to Fall - NBC New York
DEVELOPING: 
Latest Olympic News, Results
OLY-NY

Sign of World Renown NYC Music Venue Threatens to Fall

Published at 1:21 PM EST on Feb 18, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		99826
    2
    Germany    		95418
    3
    Canada    		55616
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Collapsing Marquee Clings to Iconic Webster Hall

    The marquee of Webster Hall, a renown music venue, appeared unstable Sunday and police have cordoned off the block.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    The marquee of Webster Hall, a renown music venue, appeared unstable Sunday and police have cordoned off the block. 

    The East Village music club has been closed since August for renovations. 

    The marquee had become partially dislodged from the bricks and was leaning when Department of Building inspectors arrived, officials said. 

    A temporary structure was put in place to shore up the sign, the Department of Buildings said. The owner was ordered to put up a sidewalk shed in front of the building.  

    Police cordoned off 11th Street between Third and Fourth Avenues. The street will remain closed until the sidewalk shed has been completed. 

    What Happens to the Pooh Bears Thrown at Hanyu the Skater?What Happens to the Pooh Bears Thrown at Hanyu the Skater?

    No injuries were reported. 

    Police said in a tweet that snow may have caused the damage. 


    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us