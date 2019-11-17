What to Know Parts of the tri-state could see showers throughout the day Sunday — and a few places could even see some freezing rain overnight

Sunday is expected to be another wintry, blustery day. Most of the region should stay dry, but some coastal towns could see sporadic showers

Light rain Sunday night could start out as freezing rain, making for some icy spots in the distant north and west suburbs Monday morning

Parts of the tri-state could see sporadic showers throughout the day Sunday — and a few places could see some freezing rain overnight, Storm Team 4 says.

Sunday is expected to be another wintry, blustery day, and while most of the region should stay dry, some Jersey Shore and Long Island towns could see sporadic showers, according to Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda.

Light rain Sunday night could start out as freezing rain, making for some icy spots in the distant north and west suburbs Monday morning, Miranda says.

Photo credit: Storm Team 4

The wet weather is expected to continue on Monday.

