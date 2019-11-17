Rain Possible Along the Coast Sunday; Freezing Rain Threat North and West of City Overnight - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
A Few Sprinkles Today

A Few Sprinkles Today

Stay ahead of the storm with the team you trust

Rain Possible Along the Coast Sunday; Freezing Rain Threat North and West of City Overnight

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Parts of the tri-state could see showers throughout the day Sunday — and a few places could even see some freezing rain overnight

    • Sunday is expected to be another wintry, blustery day. Most of the region should stay dry, but some coastal towns could see sporadic showers

    • Light rain Sunday night could start out as freezing rain, making for some icy spots in the distant north and west suburbs Monday morning

    Parts of the tri-state could see sporadic showers throughout the day Sunday — and a few places could see some freezing rain overnight, Storm Team 4 says.

    Sunday is expected to be another wintry, blustery day, and while most of the region should stay dry, some Jersey Shore and Long Island towns could see sporadic showers, according to Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda.

    Light rain Sunday night could start out as freezing rain, making for some icy spots in the distant north and west suburbs Monday morning, Miranda says.

    Photo credit: Storm Team 4

    The wet weather is expected to continue on Monday.

    Extreme Weather Photos: Twister Touches Down on North TexasExtreme Weather Photos: Twister Touches Down on North Texas

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us