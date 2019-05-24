Pursuit is a social impact organization which trains adults to get their first tech jobs, advance their careers and become next generation tech leaders.

What to Know NBC 4 NY, Telemundo 47 announced 3 local nonprofits that win a total of $225,000 in Project Innovation grants; it's the program's 2nd year

The challenge aims to identify local organizations that are using innovation to develop real-life solutions for their communities

Project Innovation is presented by the NBCUniversal Foundation and NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal

NBC 4 New York/WNBC and Telemundo 47/WNJU and the NBCUniversal Foundation announced Friday that three local nonprofit organizations have won $225,000 in Project Innovation grants.

The winning organizations were selected by the stations to help boost innovative programs that are addressing local community issues through innovative solutions in the areas of storytelling, culture of inclusion, youth education and community engagement. This is the second year in a row that NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 have recognized local area nonprofit organizations with Project Innovation grants.

“Our 2019 Project Innovation winners have a proven track record of growth and success. Through innovative approaches and the use of the latest technology, they are training a new generation of leaders to succeed in the jobs and industries of tomorrow. We are thrilled to join the NBCUniversal Foundation and our partners at Telemundo 47 in recognizing these deserving non-profits,” said Eric Lerner, president and general Manager of NBC 4 New York.

Project Innovation is presented by the NBCUniversal Foundation and NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal. NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations located in 11 markets, including New York, kicked off the challenge earlier this year to identify local organizations that are using innovation to develop real-life solutions for their communities.

The stations created and convened community panels to review the grant applications and select final grant recipients. This year, nearly $2.5 million in Project Innovation grants have been awarded to not-for-profit organizations in participating markets.

"Once again, Telemundo 47 is proud to join with WNBC and the NBCUniversal Foundation in recognizing innovative non-profits across the Tri-State. The resources awarded today will help expand their reach and deliver additional services to those who need them the most. We congratulate the winners and look forward to their continued success," said Cristina Schwarz, president and general manager of Telemundo 47 New York.

Tri-State Project Innovation 2019 grant recipients include:

Pursuit (Queens) - $100,000: Pursuit is a social impact organization which trains adults to get their first tech jobs, advance their careers and become next generation tech leaders. The program is designed to teach and learn coding practices and other professional tech skills with opportunities to network for career advancement in the industry.

The HOPE Program (Bronx/Brooklyn) - $100,000: HOPE provides low income New Yorkers with job training, supportive services, connections to employment and lifetime career support. Their programs assist individuals in several industries, including the food sector and the green construction field, which focuses on green infrastructure and maintenance.

Bronx 'Hope Program' Wins 'Project Innovation' Grant

The Hope Program is making a difference in the Bronx by providing opportunities in green construction for people from all walks of life. Adam Kuperstein reports. (Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019)

Empirical Resolution/Quill.org (Manhattan) - $25,000: Empirical Resolution/Quill.org is an educational technology startup which helps low-income students enhance their writing skills. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) software, students are provided with new tools to improve critical thinking and improve grammar, sentence construction their sentence construction skills and enhance their critical thinking.

Project Innovation 2019 grants were presented to eligible non-profit organizations located in select markets serviced by NBC and Telemundo owned stations, including New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).

To see the list of all Project Innovation 2019 winners, visit nbcuniversal.com.