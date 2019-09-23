7 firefighters' wives from the Salisbury Fire Department in North Carolina are all pregnant at the same time. To commemorate the coincidence, they did a photoshoot together. (Published Friday, March 29, 2019)

What to Know 7 firefighters' wives from the Salisbury Fire Department in North Carolina who were all pregnant at the same time have all given birth

The women held a photoshoot together at a station to commemorate the coincidence. That photoshoot shot them into the news headlines

They've since had a second photo shoot -- a viral photo of seven that has now morphed into a viral photo of 14

Back in March, we told you about the North Carolina fire department where seven firefighters' wives were all pregnant at the same time. They were all at various stages in their motherly journeys at that point. Fast forward six months to today -- and you'll see the viral photo of seven morph into a viral photo of 14.

Brianna Mitschele, a Salisbury firefighter turned professional photog, captured the photo of the seven pregnant women in their husbands' uniforms -- and was there to take an updated photograph when they were all born.

Back in March, the photo shoot featured just the seven pregnant women.

Photo credit: Brianna Mitschele / Flashpoint Photography

"I can not believe it has already been 6... SIX...months since I had the opportunity to capture seven beautiful Moms-to-be at the fire house!" Mitschele wrote on her website Flashpoint Photography. "Time defiantly flew by, but now all of the babies are here, healthy, happy and back at the fire house."

And here are the women (and one dad) with their new babies! We're seeing double!

Photo credit: Brianna Mitschele / Flashpoint Photography

As NBC affiliate WCNC previously reported, the formerly expectant mothers said they didn’t plan to all have babies around the same time, and never found a solid reason behind aligned pregnancies.

"It could have been the husbands that planned it,” said Crystal Carter, who was eight months pregnant with a girl when the original photo was taken.

Top News: Meghan and Harry Visit South Africa, and More