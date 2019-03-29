7 firefighters' wives from the Salisbury Fire Department in North Carolina are all pregnant at the same time. To commemorate the coincidence, they did a photoshoot together. (Published 43 minutes ago)

Some of the women were trying for a baby, but others were not. They are having 5 girls and 2 boys between them.

The women held a photoshoot together at a station to commemorate the coincidence. That photoshoot shot them into the news headlines.

"Do not take the water if they offer it."

That's what one expecting mom is saying after she and six other wives of the firefighters at the Salisbury Fire Department in North Carolina got pregnant at the same time.

As NBC affiliate WCNC reports, the expectant mothers said they didn’t plan to all have babies around the same time, and haven’t found a solid reason behind aligned pregnancies.

"It could have been the husbands that planned it,” Crystal Carter said, who is eight months pregnant with a girl.

The story shot into the headlines after former Salisbury firefighter Brianna Mitschele, now a photographer, shot pictures of the pregnant women in their husbands' uniforms and blogged about the strange occurrence.

"When I found out that a few of my friends were expecting we then found out that even more were also expecting, each Facebook post popping up one after another, so I had to snatch up this opportunity to capture such a special time in this departments history," she wrote. Watch the video above to see the photos.

The women said there is already a special bond between the spouses of first responders, but the bond of pregnancy is bringing them closer. WCNC reports that five of the women are expecting girls, two are expecting boys. “We joke and say the boys have the pick of the litter,” one of the moms Kaylen Renfrow told WCNC.

While some of the pregnancies were planned, others were a surprise. One of the moms, Amber Overcash, said the news was a welcome surprise.

"We found out everyone was pregnant, and I was like, 'There isn't going to be anyone left on shift,’” Overcash said. “And then a couple of months later we found out we were, and I was like, 'Holy cow, there's really not going to be anybody left on shift.'"

The incident may not be in a silo. Earlier this week it was reported that nine nurses in a Maine hospital maternity ward were all pregnant at the same time.