Police Shoot, Kill Man Holding Tool in Brooklyn: NYPD

Police shot and killed a man holding a tool in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, an NYPD spokesman said.

The spokesman said officers were responding to a 911 call about two men shooting at one another in Crown Heights about 4:45 p.m. when they encountered the victim. When he turned toward him, the officers opened fire and killed the man.

Afterward, they determined the item in his hand was some sort of tool. No gun was recovered at the scene.

It's not clear if anyone else was injured.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene, at Utica Avenue and Montgomery Street, and motorists and pedestrians should avoid the area.



