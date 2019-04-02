Police Searching for Missing Staten Island Teacher Who Didn't Show Up To Work: NYPD, Friends - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Police Searching for Missing Staten Island Teacher Who Didn't Show Up To Work: NYPD, Friends

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was last seen on Saturday, the NYPD said. She was reported missing Monday night, according to police

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Searching for Missing Staten Island Teacher Who Didn't Show Up To Work: NYPD, Friends
    Jeanine Cammarata.

    What to Know

    • Police are searching for a Staten Island teacher who has been missing since Saturday

    • Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was reported missing Monday night, the NYPD said

    • Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the 120th Precinct at 718-876-8500

    Police are searching for a Staten Island teacher who has been missing since Saturday.

    Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was reported missing Monday night, the NYPD said.

    Cammarata, who is 4-foot-11, 130 pounds and has brown eyes and light brown hair, was wearing a grey jacket and driving a Chevy Cruze when she was last seen, police said.

    The teacher’s friends told News 4 she didn’t show up for her job at an elementary school on Staten Island on Tuesday.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    She also missed work at a Dollar Tree on Staten Island where she worked a second job, according to her friends.

    Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the 120th Precinct at 718-876-8500.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us