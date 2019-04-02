What to Know Police are searching for a Staten Island teacher who has been missing since Saturday

Police are searching for a Staten Island teacher who has been missing since Saturday.

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was reported missing Monday night, the NYPD said.

Cammarata, who is 4-foot-11, 130 pounds and has brown eyes and light brown hair, was wearing a grey jacket and driving a Chevy Cruze when she was last seen, police said.

The teacher’s friends told News 4 she didn’t show up for her job at an elementary school on Staten Island on Tuesday.

She also missed work at a Dollar Tree on Staten Island where she worked a second job, according to her friends.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the 120th Precinct at 718-876-8500.