Authorities still have no sign of a missing Staten Island teacher who didn't show up for work at either of her two jobs and hasn't been seen in four days.

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was reported missing Monday night, the NYPD said. She was last seen at a home in New Springville on Staten Island around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The teacher’s friends told News 4 she didn’t show up for her job at an elementary school on Staten Island on Tuesday.

She also missed work at a Dollar Tree on Staten Island where she worked a second job, according to her friends.

Cammarata, who is 4-foot-11, 120 pounds and has brown eyes and light brown hair, was wearing a grey jacket and driving a Chevy Cruze when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the 120th Precinct at 718-876-8500 or the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.