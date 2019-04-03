NYC Teacher Missing for 4 Days, No-Show at School or 2nd Job: Police - NBC New York
NYC Teacher Missing for 4 Days, No-Show at School or 2nd Job: Police

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, works two jobs -- one at an elementary school and one at a Dollar Store; she hasn't shown up for either of them

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police are searching for a Staten Island teacher who has been missing since Saturday

    • Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was reported missing Monday night, the NYPD said; she didn't show up for work at school on Tuesday

    • Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the 120th Precinct at 718-876-8500

    Authorities still have no sign of a missing Staten Island teacher who didn't show up for work at either of her two jobs and hasn't been seen in four days.

    Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was reported missing Monday night, the NYPD said. She was last seen at a home in New Springville on Staten Island around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

    The teacher’s friends told News 4 she didn’t show up for her job at an elementary school on Staten Island on Tuesday.

    She also missed work at a Dollar Tree on Staten Island where she worked a second job, according to her friends.

    Cammarata, who is 4-foot-11, 120 pounds and has brown eyes and light brown hair, was wearing a grey jacket and driving a Chevy Cruze when she was last seen.

    Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the 120th Precinct at 718-876-8500 or the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

