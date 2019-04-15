NYPD Shoots, Kills Stick- and Knife-Wielding Man in NYC Apartment: Police - NBC New York
NYPD Shoots, Kills Stick- and Knife-Wielding Man in NYC Apartment: Police

By Katherine Creag

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • NYPD shot and killed a man in a Bronx apartment late Sunday when he approached them with a knife and stick, authorities say

    • The officers had been responding to a call of a man harassing people at the building on Grand Avenue in Morris Heights

    • The man didn't respond when an officer tried to stun him; that same officer opened fire. Additional details are expected later Monday

    Police shot and killed a man who allegedly approached them with a knife in one hand and a wooden stick in the other when they responded to a Bronx apartment building late Sunday for a report of harassment, authorities say.

    Authorities encountered the 32-year-old man in a fourth-floor apartment when they got to the scene on Grand Avenue in Morris Heights. Sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4 one officer tried to stun him, but it didn't work -- and he started walking toward them again. At that point, around 10:45 p.m., that same officer fired his weapon, striking the man in the upper body. 

    He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two officers were taken to another hospital with complaints of ringing in their ears. 

    No other officers were hurt. The name of the man shot and killed has not been released. 

    Authorities were expected to hold a news briefing on the shooting on Monday. 

