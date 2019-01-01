What to Know A police pursuit of a suspected burglar in New Jersey ended with a crash in Glen Rock

Officers were pursuing the Honda Accord after a house was broken into in Fair Lawn

Neighbors said the family was away on vacation; it's not clear what was taken

A police chase in New Jersey ended with a suspect's vehicle upside down on a front lawn in Glen Rock, police say.

Officers were pursuing the Honda Accord after a house burglary in neighboring Fair Lawn Tuesday evening, according to police.

"To see a car in that shape, he had to be moving quick," said neighbor Al Yancius.

After the crash, at least one suspect fled into neighboring backyards but was apprehended by police.

"I saw two police officers leading someone out from behind that house," said Doree Capasso, a neighbor.

Just a few blocks away, crime scene investigators were spotted snapping photos inside the home burglarized on Garwood Road. A K-9 unit was also brought in to sniff for clues.

Police said the family was away on vacation, and the owner received an alert on his cellphone from his alarm system. He saw on the video surveillance system a masked person inside his home and called police.

When officers arrived, they saw a man sitting in a reclined seat in the Honda, and when they ordered him out, he sped off, police said.

The suspect, 42-year-old Corey DeGroat of Englewood, was taken to Valley Hospital and is expected to be charged.