Authorities have arrested a man suspected for his involvement in the Brooklyn block party shooting that killed one person and wounded 11 others this summer.

Kyle Williams, 20, of Brooklyn was charged with two counts each of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and attempted murder in the violent incident at the end of the Old Timers Day celebration, an annual community party featuring live music in Brownsville, on July 27.

"Thanks to all our partners in the other agencies who assisted, @BrooklynDA, to the members of the community who came forward with information, and to all the members of the NYPD who played a role in this exhausting investigation," NYPD Chief of Detectives Demot F. Shea said in a tweet late Wednesday.

The shooting killed Jason Pagan, 38, who was shot in the head.

The 11 other victims ranged in age from 21 to 55; they suffered gunshot wounds to varying parts of their bodies, including the head, the torso, the hand and wrist.