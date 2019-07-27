As Many As 11 People Shot in Brownsville, Brooklyn: Police

What to Know Police say at least 11 people were shot near the Brownsville Playground.

Witnesses say it happened at the annual Oldtimers Day celebration.

Extent of the injuries is unknown but at least six people were taken to the hospital.

As many as 11 people were shot near a playground in Brownsville, Brooklyn Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to the Brownsville Playground along Hegeman Avenue and Sackman Street just before 11 p.m.

Witnesses say the shooting happened at an annual block party. Signs at the scene indicate it was for the annual Oldtimers Day celebration.

Citizen App video shows police trying to clear a huge crowd to bring in stretchers.

The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown. At least six were transported to local hospitals. No arrests have been made.

Early Sunday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: "We had a terrible shooting in Brownsville tonight that shattered a peaceful neighborhood event. Our hearts go out to the victims. We will do everything in our power to keep this community safe and get guns off our streets."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.