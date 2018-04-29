Police Activity at Staten Island Mall; 1 Person in Custody: Sources

What to Know Chaos broke out at the Staten Island mall with crowds running from the building

Police said it wasn't an active shooter situation, although it's not clear what sparked the panic

One person was in custody, sources said

Police activity was reported at the Staten Island Mall on Sunday afternoon and one person was in custody, according to police sources.

One person was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital for an undisclosed injury, firefighters said.

The source said this was not an active shooter situation. But it wasn't immediately clear what provoked the large police response.

Dalia Rose said she was about to buy some food when she saw people get up from the tables and start to run.

She said she grabbed her daughter by the hand and started to "run like crazy," along with other people.

Video from the scene showed several police vehicles in the parking lot and a helicopter flying overhead.

The NYPD tweeted that it was a "minor incident" and everything was "back to normal."