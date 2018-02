A man who was sleeping on the subway was stabbed in the neck by a stranger early Saturday, police said.

The 33-year-old victim was asleep on the E train when he was stabbed around 5 a.m. near 14th Street, the NYPD said.

No words were exchanged and there was no robbery attempt, police said.

The attacker fled through the subway exit at Eighth Avenue and 16th Street. He was wearing a winter face mask and had spiky hair, police said.

The victim was brought to Bellevue Hospital, the FDNY said.