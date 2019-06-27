What to Know Gov. Cuomo's office provided a peek into what a section of the new $8 billion LaGuardia Airport could look like once completed

Gov. Cuomo'soffice provided a peek into what a section of the new $8 billion LaGuardia Airport could look like once completed.

Renderings showcased by the governor’s office show the first of four concourses that will comprise Delta’s new state-of-the-art terminal at LaGuardia Airport, which is on track to open this fall. The concourse comprises part of the billion-dollar construction of the new airport.

The spacious 105,000-square-foot concourse will feature floor-to-ceiling views of Citi Field and Flushing Bay, gates that can accommodate a wide range of aircrafts and dining options from New York chefs and eateries.

The opening of Delta's first new gates represents another milestone in the multi-phase construction plan, which was announced by Cuomo in 2015. The multi-phase construction enables LaGuardia Airport to remain fully operational while the entire airport undergoes the redevelopment, Cuomo’s office says.

"This new milestone in LaGuardia's transformation brings us another step closer in converting the airport into a world-class flight hub in line with New York standards," Cuomo said in a statement. "Our collaboration with Delta in the development of this concourse and the new LaGuardia terminal is another demonstration of the effectiveness of public-private partnerships at work to modernize our state's infrastructure."

Upon completion, officials say, LaGuardia - which services 30 million passengers each year - will be the nation's first entirely new airport in 25 years.

The new airport will comprise $8 billion in new facilities, including the $4 billion Terminal B redevelopment which will replace the terminal that opened more than 50 years ago.

Terminal B's 18-gate new concourse opened last December featuring floor-ceiling windows, an indoor park with benches, landscaping and modern restrooms.

Delta's $4 billion construction project at Terminals C and D began in 2017 and upon completion, Delta will replace the two terminals with one combined, state-of-the-art Terminal C, officials say. Delta is privately financing 80 percent of the redevelopment's costs with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey financing the remainder.

When completed, the new Terminal C will feature 37 gates across four concourses connected by a centralized check-in lobby, security checkpoint, and baggage claim; dual taxiways to reduce hold outs and taxi times, a larger Delta Sky Club with a Sky Deck, larger gate areas, more concessions space and more airport roadways.