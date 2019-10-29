NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Ice skaters are joined by a man dressed as Santa Claus at The Rink at Rockefeller Center on December 14, 2018 in New York City. Rockefeller Center, home to the famous Christmas tree, is once again thronged with tourists, shoppers and holiday eleven days before Christmas. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

When the cold winter rolls around, some Americans run for the chill while others follow the warm sun.

With this in mind, WalletHub analyzed numerous destinations to help Americans plan their travels over the colder months and, in turn, developed a ranking of the cheapest U.S. destinations that are also the easiest to reach.

To compile the ranking, WalletHub analyzed nearly 70 of the largest metro areas — grouped as “warm” or “cold” — based on 37 key metrics, including two weeks of flight data, safety indicators and weather predictions.

To those who live and visit the greater New York metro area, it comes as no surprise that it ranked among the top 10 best cold destinations for winter travel.

Overall, the New York metro area came in at No. 9, according to WalletHub. The high rank comes thanks in part to the metro area scoring well on individual rankings: No. 22 in the travel costs & hassles rank, No. 32 in the local costs rank, No. 5 in the attractions rank and No. 10 in the weather rank.

The New York metro area also made appearances in individual key metrics like having the fifth most attractions and having the second most cold-weather activities.

However, according to WalletHub, the New York metro area also comes on top when it comes to having the highest local costs.

To learn more about the methodology used, or to see the complete list, click here.