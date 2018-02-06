Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis Tears ACL in Left Knee - NBC New York
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis Tears ACL in Left Knee

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    AP/Mary Altaffer
    New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis clutches his knee after a fall during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

    What to Know

    • New York Knicks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis tore his ACL in his left knee Tuesday night

    • Porzingis dunked with 8:46 left in the first half and landed awkwardly and he was then taken to the locker room

    • The Knicks lost the game against the against the Milwaukee Bucks 103-89

    The New York Knicks say All-Star Kristaps Porzingis tore his left ACL in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night. 

    Porzingis dunked with 8:46 left in the first half and landed awkwardly, crashing to the court and holding his left knee. He was eventually helped up and taken to the locker room.

    He left the arena for an MRI exam that revealed the injury.

    Porzingis had scored 10 points before he was hurt. He was selected last month for his first All-Star appearance.

    The Bucks won the game 103-89.

