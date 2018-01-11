Z'inah Brown turned herself in after police said they were issuing a warrant for her arrest. Roseanne Colletti reports.

A 16-year-old girl who police say stabbed another 16-year-old girl to death at a Dunkin' Donuts in Westchester surrendered to police Thursday, hours after authorities released a wanted poster and said they were processing a warrant for her arrest.

Z'inah Brown turned herself in to New Rochelle Police at 1 p.m. Police said she was taken into custody, booked for second-degree murder and processed.

Police said Brown made no statements. She will be arraigned later on Thursday. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

Brown is accused of stabbing Valaree Schwach at a Dunkin' Donuts near the campus of New Rochelle High School Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Rochelle Police Department.

Witnesses say the victim and the suspect, who had a history of alteracations, began fighting at a McDonald's about a quarter-mile away, then moved to a Subway sandwich shop before descending on the donut shop.

"I saw them running down the street, and them being chased by a group of people," said student Ruben Mejia.

Schwach apparently used pepper spray on Brown during the chase, and Brown stabbed Schwach twice in the left side of the torse with a steak knife.

Schwach died at Jacobi Hospital after she was taken there with life-threatening injuries. Police said Wednesday that they were investigating her death as a homicide.

Classmate Rebecca Jimenez said of Schwach, "It's devastating what happened. She didn't deserve that, and they were bullying her, too."

New Rochelle High School officials said in a statement they are cooperating with police in the case, and are making counselors, social workers and other professionals available for students and staff.