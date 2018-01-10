A high school-aged girl was stabbed by another teen inside a Dunkin' Donuts in Westchester County, authorities said.

The girl was taken to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx with life-threatening injuries after the stabbing at the restaurant near the campus of New Rochelle High School at about 12:30 p.m., according to the New Rochelle Police Department.

Employees told police the girl and her assailant got into a fight just before the stabbing. Afterward, the teenaged attacker ran out of the donut shop.

It is not clear if the two teens were students at New Rochelle High School. News 4 has reached out to the district seeking comment.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the stabbing should call the police department at 914-654-2270.