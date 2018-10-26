An 83-year-old man NJ man started his day with a routine walk, but he never made it home. Ida Siegal reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

An 83-year-old New Jersey man began his Thursday with a routine walk, but police say because of a hit-and-run driver he never made it home.

Cops are still looking for the driver behind the wheel of the car that hit Andres Villaluna on Henley Avenue near Cherry Street in New Milford and left him there to die.

Villaluna’s son, Andres Villaluna Jr., said although the driver who hit his father fled, others drivers stopped to call 911, but his life could not be saved.

“Someone did hit him and left him on the street, “Villaluna Jr said. “The following cars that went down the hill stopped by and called 911.”

Villaluna worked as a mailman at the main U.S. post office in Manhattan for more than three decades, his family said. He only retired last year.

The community, in mourning, recalled how they loved seeing him take his daily stroll to get the newspaper and fresh bread. It was Thursday morning when he set out for that walk when he was killed.

“I think it’s terrible,” neighbor Cheryll Calderon said. “Hopefully the police can do what they to find out exactly what happened and put whoever it is behind bars.”

No arrests have been made.