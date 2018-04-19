Police are on the hunt for a man behind a heinous crime. -- a man delivering Chinese food is shot and killed while working in East Orange. Jummy Olabanji reports.

A 17-year-old is facing charges in the death of a longtime food deliveryman and father of four who was gunned down while on the job in New Jersey earlier this month, authorities said.

The teen, whose identity has not been revealed, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Karamoko Fatiga, who was shot to death while attempting to deliver Chinese food in East Orange on April 2. Sources told News 4 there is a possibility the teen could be charged as an adult, but the county prosecutor has yet to make the determination.

Fatiga, 41, was driving his car on Shepard Avenue with an order from the Golden Garden when he was shot and killed in what sources said was a robbery.

Fatigue's father-in-law said that the day that the 41-year-old Ivory Coast immigrant was killed he had gone to his mosque and made a donation.

"Half an hour later he was dead," Fatigue's father-in-law said.

The father-in-law said the family still hasn't been able to tell Fatigue's children what happened to their dad more than two weeks later.

"They keep asking, 'when is my father coming back? where is my father?'" Fatigue's father-in-law said.