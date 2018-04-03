A longtime food deliveryman was shot and killed on the job in East Orange, New Jersey Monday night, police say.

Karamoko Fatiga, 41, was attempting to deliver Chinese food from Golden Garden on Shepard Avenue at about 9 p.m. when he was shot while driving, police said.

Neighbor Waheeda Findlay said she was in the bed when he heard a loud bang outside her window -- apparently the sound of Fatiga's car hitting her front fence.

"I came out by the window and saw the car, and next thing we knew there were ambulances and the police, and everyone was trying to get the guy out of the car, breaking the windows and trying to get him out," she said.

Fatiga was pronounced dead. Findlay believes he may have been shot in another location and was trying to drive away and get help before he crashed in her front yard.

"His son came a few minutes ago to find out what happened, and we told him exactly what we saw," she said Tuesday.

Essex County prosecutors aren't ruling out a robbery could be tied to the killing. A suspect has not been identified.

Regular customers at Golden Garden Chinese restaurant were stunned to learn their favorite deliveryman of more than 15 years had died.

"Everybody in there that's coming in and finding out what's going on is a little upset because he was known working here in East Orange," said Maurice White.

"He would come and deliver, he always smiled and say, 'Hello, how are you doing?' Wonderful person," said Carmen Terry. "I'm hurting for him. He didn't deserve this."

Another neighbor, Lora Gibbs, recalled, "If he delivered to your house and you said, 'Oh, I don't have a tip to give you today,' he would say, 'No problem, you got your stuff. You're happy, I'm happy.' That's the kind of man he was."

The restaurant had no comment Tuesday, but police were on site speaking to employees.