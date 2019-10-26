NYC Subway Arrest Video Goes Viral

The officers were responding "to an alert for a male with a gun," the NYPD said.

Reports of a man with a gun caused chaos on a New York City subway on Friday.

Video of the incident captured by subway rider Elad Nehorai and posted to Twitter shows close to a dozen NYPD officers rush inside the subway car to arrest the man.

The incident happened during Friday's rush hour commute at the Franklin Avenue Station.

In the video, the man is sitting on the subway with his arms raised while police point their guns at him through the window before storming the car.

The officers were responding "to an alert for a male with a gun," the NYPD said Saturday. It was determined that the man did not have a gun but was later charged with theft of services, the NYPD said.

The video was viewed more than half a million times by Saturday night.