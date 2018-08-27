What to Know An entire staff at a NYCHA housing development in the Bronx after 'troubling allegations'

The Daily News reports there were alleged after-hours sex-parties going on in a groundkeeper's shop at the Throggs Neck Houses

Although the entire staff was reassigned, the parties only involved some of caretakers and other workers, not everyone

The entire staff at a NYCHA building in the Bronx has been reassigned after alleged after-hours sex parties in a groundkeeper’s shop, according to a report.

The Daily News reports the booze-filled parties all went down at the Throggs Neck Houses and added that in some cases staffers even put in for overtime.

The staffers, in at least one incident, used a sewer break as an excuse to cover their tracks, saying they were fixing it, but instead they were partying, the Throggs Neck Tenant Association President Monique Johnson told the Daily News.

Although the entire staff was reassigned, the parties only involved some of caretakers and other workers, not everyone.

A NYCHA spokesperson told the Daily News the staff’s reassignment was the result of “troubling allegations.”

“We’ve had longstanding concerns about management and performance issues at Throggs Neck,” the spokesperson said in an email to The Daily News. “Those concerns, coupled with troubling allegations of misconduct, are why the staff was reassigned. We can’t comment further on an ongoing investigation.”

