Turn Up the Heat: NYC Likely to Break Decades-Old Record High Temperature

The record high for Feb. 21 in Central Park is 68 degrees

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

    Forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 21

    Storm Team 4's Chris Cimino's weather forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 21. (Published 5 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Storm Team 4 says New York City is likely to break a decades-old record for a high temperature on Wednesday

    • The record, which was set back in 1930, is 68 degrees, but forecasters say that is in jeopardy as temperatures will soar into the 70s

    • A much cooler trend settles in after with several days of on and off rain showers until early next week

    New York City is turning up the heat.

    According to forecasters, NYC is likely to smash a record high that is more than eight decades old.

    The record high for Feb. 21 in Central Park is 68 degrees, according to Storm Team 4. That record was set back in 1930, but Wednesday’s highs are projected to soar into the low 70s, which is well above the normal temperature of 43 degrees this time of year.

    However, the record, if broken, will happen under partly cloudy skies and a slight breeze. A morning drizzle and fog is expected in the morning, meteorologists said. A second round of rain is possible during the evening. 

    But don’t put away the sweaters and pants just yet. A much cooler trend returns Thursday and Friday as highs are projected to dip back to the mid-40s with some showers mixing in.

    The weekend temps will rise back into the 50s and expected to stay that way until the early part of next week.

