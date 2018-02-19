A man walking on a subway beam in Queens plunged several stories to his death, officials say. Rana Novini reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

A man walking on a subway beam in Queens early Monday plunged several stories to his death, halting 7 train service in the area as police investigated, officials say.

The 39-year-old man fell sometime around 2 a.m. at 75th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, according to an MTA spokesperson. Seven train service was suspended in both directions between Queensboro Plaza and Flushing-Main Street for about two hours. Service resumed around 4 a.m.

The man was taking to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

It wasn't clear how the man fell, but no foul play is suspected.

An investigation is ongoing.