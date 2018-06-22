The NYPD released surveillance video of a "person of interest" sprinting from the Castle Hill shooting. (Published 58 minutes ago)

What to Know Gunfire erupted near a strip mall in the Bronx before 10 a.m. Thursday; a woman and two men were shot and all three of them died

Police say the men, who were shot in the head, appear to have been the intended targets; the woman may have been a bystander

Witnesses described running for cover under park benches amid the hail of bullets on what was otherwise a quiet morning in the neighborhood

New clues have emerged in Thursday's triple shooting outside a diner near a Bronx strip mall in broad daylight that left two men and a woman dead.

A woman and two men died when a gunman opened fire outside a diner near a Bronx strip mall in broad daylight Thursday, sending bystanders running for cover under park benches on an otherwise quiet morning in the neighborhood, police and witnesses tell News 4. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Thursday, June 21, 2018)

The NYPD released surveillance video late Thursday night of a "person of interest" sprinting from the Castle Hill shooting scene right after the bullets went flying on Castle Hill around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the shooting, which sent bystanders running for cover under park benches on an otherwise quiet morning in the neighborhood, killed 45-year-old Arileida Jimenez, 33-year-old Mustafa Tarver and 33-year-old Christopher Alleyne.

Police say this is the "person of interest" they want to find in connection with the deadly shooting.

Witnesses said Jiminez may have been outside at a table signing people up for health initiatives, but police haven't confirmed that.

Christina Aguilera, who was working at the diner, said Tarver was a regular customer and had just been in there to use the bathroom minutes before he was killed. She walked out to see chaos, blood and a woman screaming.

"She was crying, she was saying, 'No, why me,'" Aguilera recounted. "I don't know if she said 'my son,' but I know she was crying like if that was her son."

Authorities say the suspected shooter was last seen wearing dark clothes and running toward Randall Avenue. No possible motive has been discussed, but police say the male victims appear to have been the targets.

Cops ask that anyone who witnessed the chaos or who may recognize the man in the new video to come forward.

