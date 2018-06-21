Three people were shot near a strip mall in the Bronx Thursday, and at least one of them is not expected to survive, authorities say.

The condition of the other two victims wasn't immediately available.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the 9:45 a.m. triple shooting on Castle Hill and Randall avenues were scarce an hour later, but News 4 cameras showed a huge law enforcement response in the area.

Yellow caution tape cordoned off what appeared to be the parking lot of a small strip mall housing a 99 cent store, pharmacy and deli.

There was no word about a possible shooter or shooters.

"What would you think, man, I was ducking under the bench!" said one witness when News 4 asked him about the gunfire. "Of course it's scary."

Other witnesses described the sound of gunfire as eerie and jarring amid what was otherwise a very quiet and peaceful morning in the neighborhood. There wasn't even any vehicular noise at the time of the shooting, one man said.

"You just heard gunshots going off, that's all you heard," he said, adding each shot was heard so clearly that he thought only one gun must have been used.

The man, who says he had been out getting breakfast, was at the corner when he heard the gunfire. He says he stopped in his tracks -- then saw one wounded victim on the sidewalk in one place, another victim in another spot, a woman trying to compress the wound to prevent him from bleeding out.