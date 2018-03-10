Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama unveiled their official portraits Monday morning at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

What to Know Jill Abramson says she keeps an Obama doll in her purse

The "little plastic Obama" brings her "comfort" during Trump's presidency

Abramson was fired from her role as executive editor of the New York Times in 2014

The former editor of the New York Times keeps a doll of former President Barack Obama in her purse for “comfort,” she wrote in an op-ed published this week.

The revelation came at the end of an op-ed Jill Abramson wrote in the Guardian about a possible Democratic “wave” of victories in this year’s elections.

“It’s easy to look at what’s happening in Washington D.C. and despair,” she wrote. “That’s why I carry a little plastic Obama doll in my purse.”

Abramson wrote that, “I pull him out every now and then to remind myself that the United States had a progressive, African American president until very recently.”

“Some people find this strange, but you have to take comfort where you can find it in Donald Trump’s America,” she continued.

Abramson was the top editor at the Times from 2011 to 2014, when she was fired and replaced by Dean Baquet, who is still in the role.

