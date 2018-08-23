Cops Closing in on Mystery NYC High-Rise Shooter: Sources

Law enforcement sources say they know who the mystery gunman is who keeps firing into a luxury NYC high-rise and add they are close to making an arrest. Ray Villeda reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know The NYPD is closing in on and knows who the mystery gunman is who's blasting away at a posh Upper East Side apartment building, sources say

The gunfire is coming from across the East River on Roosevelt Island, and the sources added that an arrest is near

One resident of One East River Place found a bullet fragment in their 14-floor room while a woman found a hole in her 32nd-floor window

The NYPD is closing in on and knows who keeps taking aim at a luxury Upper East Side apartment building from across the East River on Roosevelt Island, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

The sources added that an arrest is near, but no other information was provided. A $2,500 reward was being offered for tips leading authorities to the unknown gunman.

Cops have been trying to track down the person responsible for sending bullets whizzing into two separate apartments of One East River Place, a ritzy, 50-story glass rental that overlooks the river. On Wednesday, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted surveillance video of the two people who may know something about the shootings.

Officials say they are looking into at least two different shootings that left windows shattered and even a bullet fragment on the floor of somebody’s living room of the swanky apartment building that has some units going for as much as $7,800.

Investigators say the first shooting happened sometime last Thursday overnight into Friday morning. They say the unknown gunman, armed possibly with a handgun, blew a hole in a resident’s 14-floor window, shattering it, and when the owner of the apartment woke up they found a 32-caliber bullet fragment on the floor.

"It’s definitely scary. My apartment faces the way where the bullets came in," Tara Coughlin, who lives in the targeted building said. "It’s alarmed the building a lot and people are freaking out."

The shooter didn’t waste much time before sending more gunfire into the air, police said. In the early-morning hours Saturday, a 64-year-old woman was awakened by a loud bang coming from her 32nd-floor living room. Officials said she discovered her window had a small puncture hole in it; the rest of the glass was spider-webbed around it.

Chopper 4 was over the Upper East Side high-rise early Tuesday and showed both blown out windows boarded up.

No injuries were reported in the random shootings, police said.

