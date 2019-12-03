Multiple Manhole Fires Reported in Brooklyn: FDNY

Residents in Brooklyn were woken up early Tuesday morning with loud popping, cracking sounds from multiple manhole fires.

Fire officials say they received at least seven calls around 1 a.m. from different addresses on and near Dean Street in Crown Heights. No injuries have been reported from the incidents.

One of the manholes may have been directly underneath a parked car, according to FDNY.

Con Edison crews were seen in the area and they say power outage caused by the fires are expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.