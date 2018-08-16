15 Arrested in Montauk Drug Ring, Including Seasonal Bar and Restaurant Employees: DA - NBC New York
15 Arrested in Montauk Drug Ring, Including Seasonal Bar and Restaurant Employees: DA

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    More than a dozen people have been arrested in an alleged drug ring out of Montauk that used seasonal bar and restaurant employees to sell narcotics.

    Fifteen people face charges in the scheme, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said Thursday. They include several seasonal employees. 

    Restaurant owners allegedly gave the employees housing and the drugs -- mainly cocaine and oxycodone -- and some deals allegedly happened in the back of the restaurants where the suspects worked. 

    "They sold it an enormous price," said Sini. 

    The investigation started when residents raised concerns, officials said. 

