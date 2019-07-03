Abducted Grandson of NJ City Council President Found Dead

Curtis Jenkins III was found dead in an adaboned Camden, New Jersey, home hours after his father reported him abducted and received a photo of the 20-year-old tied up.

Hours after the father of the missing grandson of Camden's city council president reported him missing and received a disturbing photo, the 20-year-old man was found dead in the garage of an abandoned row home.

The body of Curtis Jenkins III was discovered Tuesday night on the 1100 block of Liberty Street in Camden, New Jersey. Police have not yet revealed a cause of death.

Jenkins' father, Curtis Jenkins II, told NBC10 that his son, who worked at the city clerk's office and had a side job cooking BBQ food, went missing Sunday night while possibly delivering food.

Jenkins II said he got a call from kidnappers early Monday morning after he reported his son missing. The kidnappers also sent him a photo of his son tied up, Jenkins II said.

Jenkins' abduction, which happened either late Sunday or early Monday, didn't appear random.

“Based on the information from the investigation thus far, we do not believe this was a random act, but rather a calculated plot to entrap and abduct the victim,” Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson said.

Jenkins III is the grandson of Camden City Council president Curtis Jenkins.

The death shocked Jenkins' family and Camden city leadership.

"A very intelligent man, kind, caring, no violence... this is a shock to everybody," Jenkins II said.

On Tuesday, Brandon Beverly, 32, of Westville, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault in connection to Jenkins' disappearance.

Police have not yet revealed what led to the abduction and Jenkins' death or if any other suspects were involved. The Jenkins family didn't reveal what demands the abductors made.

They focused their investigation on the abandoned home on Liberty Street Wednesday morning. New Jersey State Police helped in the search for clues.

Correction (July 3, 2019, 7 a.m.): This story has been updated to clarify that Jenkins III is the grandson of Camden's council president.