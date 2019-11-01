Sources: Mets Go With Carlos Beltran as Next Manager

The Mets plan to hire Carlos Beltran as the team's next manager, sources familiar with the hiring process tell NBC New York.

Beltran was one of the game's best hitters over the course of his 19-year career in the MLB, but he has no coaching experience. He played seven seasons with the Mets and retired in 2017.

He's filling the spot left vacant by Mickey Callaway, who was let go after a pair of seasons as skipper. Callaway bristled with team management and failed to reach the postseason in either of his two seasons at the helm.