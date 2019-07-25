Massive Sinkhole Swallows New Jersey Street

A massive sinkhole opened up in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, swallowing the street pavement.

A massive sinkhole opened up in a New Jersey street, swallowing the pavement and creating what appears to be a neighborhood nightmare Thursday.

The sinkhole appeared in Perth Amboy near Gordon and Front streets and has surrounding neighbors concerned. And, while crews responded to the scene to fix the immense hole, they are unsure how long it will take to repair it.

Chopper 4 was over the scene and captured video of the gaping hole right in the middle of the neighborhood street.

According to Luis Perez Jimenez, from the Perth Amboy Department of Public Works, the sinkhole appeared when a sewer main collapsed under the road.

The City Administration elaborated that the "recent unprecedented rain falls combined with the age of the brick sewer main caused the ground to collapse after eroding the soil below the asphalt."

A portion of the road is closed as contractors work to replace 25 feet of the main pipe, Jimenez said, adding that they hope to have the road back to normal in a few days.

According to the city, the sinkhole is 20 feet deep.

No injuries or accidents were reported.