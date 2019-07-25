Massive Sinkhole Swallows New Jersey Street - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Massive Sinkhole Swallows New Jersey Street

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Massive Sinkhole Swallows New Jersey Street

    A massive sinkhole opened up in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, swallowing the street pavement.

    (Published 36 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A massive sinkhole opened up in New Jersey, swallowing the street pavement Thursday morning

    • The sinkhole appeared in Perth Amboy near Gordon and Front streets

    • No injuries were reported, according to the city's Department of Public Works

    A massive sinkhole opened up in a New Jersey street, swallowing the pavement and creating what appears to be a neighborhood nightmare Thursday. 

    The sinkhole appeared in Perth Amboy near Gordon and Front streets and has surrounding neighbors concerned. And, while crews responded to the scene to fix the immense hole, they are unsure how long it will take to repair it.

    Chopper 4 was over the scene and captured video of the gaping hole right in the middle of the neighborhood street.

    According to Luis Perez Jimenez, from the Perth Amboy Department of Public Works, the sinkhole appeared when a sewer main collapsed under the road.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    News 4 New York

    The City Administration elaborated that the "recent unprecedented rain falls combined with the age of the brick sewer main caused the ground to collapse after eroding the soil below the asphalt."

    A portion of the road is closed as contractors work to replace 25 feet of the main pipe, Jimenez said, adding that they hope to have the road back to normal in a few days.

    According to the city, the sinkhole is 20 feet deep. 

    Top News: Puerto Rico's Governor Resigns

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rossello Resigns, and More
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    No injuries or accidents were reported.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us