It was an unusual attack, even by New York City standards - a man climbed on the front window of a city bus Thursday evening and started stabbing at the roof with a blunt object.

The incident took place just after 8 p.m. Thursday on Second Avenue between 13th and 14th Streets. The as-yet unidentified man jumped onto the front of the bus with a blunt object and began stabbing at it aggressively. (It was not immediately clear if the roof or window were actually damaged.)

Video posted on social media shows the man -- barefoot, with what looks like an unbuttoned white dress shirt and coat, plus rolled-up slacks -- posing and seemingly smiling as he hangs off the bus's window, while pulling at the groin area of his pants.

Moments later, he uses the bus's side mirror in an almost gymnastic move to swing off and to the ground.

Other social videos show the bus driver grab the man and tackle him, as onlookers rushed in to help hold him down until police arrived.

The man was taken to Beth Israel for a mental health evaluation, police said.