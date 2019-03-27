Man Fatally Shot Sitting in His Car in Broad Daylight: Law Enforcement Source - NBC New York
Man Fatally Shot Sitting in His Car in Broad Daylight: Law Enforcement Source

Traffic in the area was disrupted as police searched for the suspect

By Marc Santia

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    An attacker fatally shot a man as he was sitting in his car in Manhattan in broad daylight, a law enforcement source close to the investigation said.

    The 48-year-old man was sitting in his Toyota Camry near 185th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights on Wednesday when the suspect walked up to the car and opened fire, hitting the man four or five times in the torso, according to the source.

    The suspect ran south to 180th Street after the shooting, the source said.

    Traffic in the area was disrupted as police searched for the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

