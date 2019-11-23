Man Hit, Killed by Car on FDR Drive: Police

A man died after he was hit by a car on the FDR Drive early Saturday morning.

A man was hit and killed on the FDR Drive early Saturday morning, the NYPD said.

The man was hit by a northbound car near East Houston Street around 3:50 a.m., police said.

Police say the man may have been hit by two different cars. One of the cars stayed at the scene, but the other car fled, the NYPD said.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His name and age weren’t immediately released.

Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the incident. An investigation is ongoing.