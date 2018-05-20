The NYPD released this surveillence video of a suspect accused of entering a woman's bedroom window and claiming to be a police officer. (Published 39 minutes ago)

A man climbed through a Brooklyn woman's open window, claimed to be a police officer and tried to get into her bed, police said.

The burglar was walking on the second floor of a building at Clarkson and Rogers avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens in the early morning on May 12, the NYPD said.

He discovered the victim's bedroom window was open and climbed inside, police said. Then he groped the 21-year-old woman in her bed.

When she woke up, he claimed to be a police officer and asked to join her in bed, police said.

The woman screamed and the man fled.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

