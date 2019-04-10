MTA Touts Best Subway Performance in Years

What to Know Subway performance in the Big Apple is the best it has been in five years, the MTA claims

Subway performance in the Big Apple is the best it has been in five years, the MTA claims.

The transportation agency said weekday on-time performance (OTP) for March was about 78.2 percent, an increase from 65.2 percent during the same time last year. According to the MTA, this is the highest OTP since November 2013.

MTA officials also noted that weekday major incidents totaled 50 for the month of March. This number is down 40 percent from 84 incidents in March 2018.

Additionally, according to the MTA, weekday delays in March were 37,667 — a reduction of 40 percent from March 2018.

The decrease in delays meets President Andy Byford’s recently announced goal of reducing average monthly delays by 18,000; the previous goal was 10,000.

When it comes to track fires, the MTA says its subway system has also fared better this year.

The transportation agency says that year to date this year, track debris fires dropped 42 percent, from 111 to 64, compared to 2018. Additionally, over the last 12 months, track debris fires dropped 34 percent, from 444 to 294, from the prior 12 months.