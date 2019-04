A bus crashed into a Bagels Plus store on Woodside Avenue in Queens early Sunday.

A city bus crashed into a Queens bagel store early Sunday, hurting five people, the FDNY said.

The bus crashed into Bagels Plus in Woodside shortly after 5 a.m., firefighters said.

One person was taken to Elmhurst Hospital. Four others refused medical attention.

The circumstances of the crash weren't immediately clear.