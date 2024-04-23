Crime and Courts

Covering crime and court proceedings in the tri-state
Manhattan

Suspect arrested in sucker-punch attacks on 7 women in Manhattan: Police

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

The man accused of sucker-punching women in seemingly random attacks in a span of weeks in Manhattan was arrested and faces hate crime charges, according to police.

Daquan Armstead was led out in handcuffs from the police stationhouse on Tuesday. When asked why he had allegedly attacked at least seven women since March, he said "they spit on me."

But police said that is not true. Armstead was accused of punching women in the head, face and back in different locations around the Lower East Side.

In many of the instances, Armstead would ask for money — and when the women refused, he would punch them in the head. Other instances were seemingly unprovoked, as one women as punched in the back as she left a train station.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Armstead was charged with multiple counts of hate crime assault.

The NYPD said that in 2024 alone, there had been 95 unprovoked assaults in Manhattan — 50 of which involved women.

The arrest comes on the heels of numerous women using TikTok to share their accounts of seemingly random assaults in Manhattan. At least one arrest was made previously in connection with those attacks.

News

Columbia University 2 hours ago

Columbia University president issues deadline for agreement with protesters to leave encampment

Hell's Kitchen 9 hours ago

Yorkie in one hand and blade in the other, man slices victim's stomach on NYC sidewalk

The allegations involving Armstead do not appear to be any of the attacks seen on social media.

NYPD Chief Of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the department welcomes social media reporting, and that they "want to encourage reporting so that we can make these arrests.”

Armstead was set to face a judge Tuesday night.

NBC News' Dennis Romero and Madison Lambert contributed to this report.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanCrime and Courtslower east side
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us